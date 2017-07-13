FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac has called up Teerathep Winothai and Peeradon Chumratsamee to the national side for the King’s Cup.

Thursday 13 July 2017, 09:51AM

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac (centre) and his players during a training session on Tuesday (July 11). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Bangkok United forward Teerathep and Pattaya United midfielder Peeradon replace striker Teerasil Dangda and defender Tristan Do, both of SCG Muang Thong United, who pulled out of the national team on Monday (July 10).

Muang Thong said Teerasil was unfit and also in a mourning period after the passing away of a relative while Do was nursing an injury.

Both played for Muang Thong in their 1-1 draw with Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United who remain four points ahead of the Kirins.

Teerasil and Do have not yet played for the national team under Serbia’s Rajevac.

Chonburi star Nurul Sriyankem withdrew from the squad on Tuesday (July 11) saying that he had to look after his wife and their newborn baby.

Rajavac, 63, said he would not call up anyone to replace Nurul.

The squad now has 24 players and will be trimmed to 23 ahead of the four-team King’s Cup event at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Tomorrow (July 14), defending champions Thailand face North Korea and Burkina Faso take on Belarus.

The winners of each game will meet in the final on Sunday (July 16), and the losers will compete in the third-place play-off on the same day.

Teerathep was used as a substitute in Thailand’s 2-0 loss at Uzbekistan in a friendly in Rajevac’s first match in charge of the War Elephants last month.

However, he was left out of the squad that drew 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier in Bangkok a week later.

“I am very happy to receive a recall to the national team. I am surprised by the move,” said Teerathep, who joined the training camp at Kiarti Thanee Country Club on Tuesday.

“I have never refused to play for the national team, and I am ready to play at the King’s Cup.

“Whether I will be in the 23-man squad or not is up to the coach.

“The King’s Cup is an important tournament. We have to try to retain the title although it is difficult because the other three teams are ranked higher than us.”

Meanwhile, North Korea have said they are wary of Thailand’s threat as the two teams will meet in the King’s Cup tomorrow.

The North Korean team, led by Norwegian coach Jorn Anderson, arrived in Bangkok yesterday for the four-team tournament.

“Thailand are a good team. They have several young players who are good,” Anderson said.

“However, I will look at the competition on a match-by-match basis and do not set a target.”

Read original story here.