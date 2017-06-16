PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) is providing viewing sessions of the mandatory training video for people applying for driver’s licences as a way to help reduce the length of time it takes to be issued a licence in Phuket.

Friday 16 June 2017, 04:14PM

People applying for a new licence to drive a car or motorbike must endure a five-hour video session as part of their compulsory road-safety training in order to be issued a licence.

Those applying to renew their existing licence must complete viewing a one-hour “training” video session.

The training video sessions at the PRU campus in Rassada are provided under a joint project between the Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) and Rajabhat University, an official from the PLTO confirmed today (June 16).

The video sessions are being offered due to the PLTO being busy daily, and will be offered until September until further notice, the PLTO official told The Phuket News.

“People still have to go to the PLTO to take the eyesight and other tests to be issued a licence. We do not offer these,” said Dr Sumran Chaisawas, of the Political and Administrative Science Faculty, who is heading the project at PRU.

Participants will be issued a certificate to present to the PLTO when applying for their licences.

“Training days are every Thursday and Sunday. For those without an initial licence, the training starts at 8:30am and finishes at 2:30pm with a lunch break from midday to 1pm,” he explained.

“Those renewing their licence are only required to view the training video for one hour, but are welcome to stay for longer to view the rest of the video.”

“The video sessions are held in Room 756, on the fifth floor of Building 7 (Law Building),” Dr Sumran added.

Viewing the five-hour video session costs B500. Viewing the one-hour video session costs B200.

“The video sessions will be provided until September for now. If we have enough customers, it may be extended,” said Dr Sumran.

To register, visit the PRU Office 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday, or call Dr Sumran at 093-6592591.

Thais must bring a signed copy of their ID card.

Foreigners must bring with them their passports, plus signed copies of the photo, visa and permit-to-stay pages; their work permits if they have one, plus signed copies of the relevant pages; and a letter from Immigration confirming the foreigner’s address.

For more information call Dr Sumran or contact the PLTO at 076-220791.