Rain predicted to continue in Phuket through January 9

PHUKET: The Southern Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is predicting more rain across the Andaman and Southern provinces through January 9 they have confirmed today (Jan 7).

Saturday 7 January 2017, 01:12PM

The Southern Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is predicting more rain across the Andaman and Southern provinces through January 9. Photo: Thalang Traffic Police
While the Southern Meteorological Centre (SMC) based in Mai Khao, north of the island, have reported 3.24 centimetres of rainfall between 7am and 10am today.

Wanchai Sakudomchai, Director-General of Thai Meteorological Department said today, “Low weather pressure is moving and is expected to continue to move over the Gulf of Martaban and Myanmar which will cause isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the following provinces: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. People should beware of the severe weather conditions and the possibility of flash floods. Please closely follow weather forecast updates.

“The strong northeast monsoons still prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, and the strong winds will create waves of between 2-3 metres in height in the Gulf and Andaman seas. People should beware of inshore surges and all ships should proceed with caution. Small boats should be kept ashore through until January 9.”

An officer from the SMC, who declined to be named, added, “This rain will continue for two more days.

“I can confirm that between 7am and 10am today there has been 3.24cm of rainfall in Phuket City and that we are continuing to monitor the rain situation,” he said.   

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.