PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced that that their will be further water supply shut-offs on Tuesday (Apr 4) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in Bang Jo area.

Saturday 1 April 2017, 11:16AM

Areas from Kamala to Ko Kaew will suffer water shutoffs on April 4. Photo: The Phuket News / file

According to the announcement released yesterday (Mar 31), the water supply will be shut off from 9am impacting residents and businesses in tambons Kamala, Cherngtalay, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Thepkrasattri and Ko Kaew.

PWA didn't specify neither the exact roads to be affected nor the estimated time of repairs completion. Normally all works are finished by 4.30pm.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-856419