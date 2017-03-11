PWA announces further Phuket water shut-offs PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) yesterday (Mar 10) announced that their will be further water supply shut-offs on Monday (Mar 13) while more repairs are carried out to mains pipes. The Phuket News Saturday 11 March 2017, 09:49AM The water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm on Monday impacting residents and businesses along seven major roads in Phuket City Municipality. According to the announcement released yesterday, the water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm on Monday impacting residents and businesses along seven major roads in Phuket City Municipality as follows: 1. Wichit Songkhram Rd, 2. Chao Fa West Rd, 3. TChao Fa East Rd, 4. Thep Anusorn Rd, 5. Phatthana Thong Thin Rd, 6. Muangthong Borae Rd, 7. Sakdidet Rd, For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-8564191. Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

