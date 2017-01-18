PWA announces further Phuket water shut-offs PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has today (Jan 18) announced that the water supply will be shut-off tomorrow (Jan 19) while more repairs are carried out to mains pipes. Yutthawat Lekmak Wednesday 18 January 2017, 09:33AM The water will be shut-off while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas. According to an announcement released today, the water supply will be shut off from 10am until 3pm impacting residents and businesses along 27 major roads in the Phuket City Municipality as follows: Damrong Rd, in its entirety Suthat Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Montri Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Luangpohw Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Thalang Rd, from the three-way junction of the Post Office to the Thepkrasattri Rd intersection Phang Nga Rd, from the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to the three-way junction of the Shell petrol station Surin Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Srisuthat Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Srisena Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Anuphasphuketkarn Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Tharuamai Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Tilok Utis Rd 1 and 2 Nimit Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Phuket Rd, from the east of the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to Saphan Hin (including Soi Surin, Soi Sean Suk 1 and 2, Soi Kophai, and Soi Saphan Hin) Ong Sim Phai Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Thungkhar Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Mae Luan Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Patiphat Rd, from the Rang Hill intersection to the Jui Tui Shrine intersection Ranong Rd, from the Jui Tui Shrine intersection to the Ranong Rd three-way junction Yaowarat Rd, from the Merlin Hotel intersection to in front of the Phuket Technical College Pa Lian Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Phuyai Ban Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Kamnan Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Narison Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Ruampattana Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Trang Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois Amphoe Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois “Reserved water should be used for one or two days as many areas will suffer reduced water pressure due to the shut-off,” a representative from the PWA told The Phuket News. “After the repairs are complete, which will take one day, the water pressure will return to normal. We apologise for an inconvenience,” they added. For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-8564191.