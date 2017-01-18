Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

PWA announces further Phuket water shut-offs

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has today (Jan 18) announced that the water supply will be shut-off tomorrow (Jan 19) while more repairs are carried out to mains pipes.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Wednesday 18 January 2017, 09:33AM

The water will be shut-off while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.
The water will be shut-off while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

According to an announcement released today, the water supply will be shut off from 10am until 3pm impacting residents and businesses along 27 major roads in the Phuket City Municipality as follows:

  1. Damrong Rd, in its entirety

  2. Suthat Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  3. Montri Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  4. Luangpohw Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  5. Thalang Rd, from the three-way junction of the Post Office to the Thepkrasattri Rd intersection

  6. Phang Nga Rd, from the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to the three-way junction of the Shell petrol station

  7. Surin Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  8. Srisuthat Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  9. Srisena Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  10. Anuphasphuketkarn Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  11. Tharuamai Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  12. Tilok Utis Rd 1 and 2

  13. Nimit Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  14. Phuket Rd, from the east of the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to Saphan Hin (including Soi Surin, Soi Sean Suk 1 and 2, Soi Kophai, and Soi Saphan Hin)

    Lemongrass House

  15. Ong Sim Phai Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  16. Thungkhar Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  17. Mae Luan Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  18. Patiphat Rd, from the Rang Hill intersection to the Jui Tui Shrine intersection

  19. Ranong Rd, from the Jui Tui Shrine intersection to the Ranong Rd three-way junction

  20. Yaowarat Rd, from the Merlin Hotel intersection to in front of the Phuket Technical College

  21. Pa Lian Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  22. Phuyai Ban Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  23. Kamnan Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  24. Narison Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  25. Ruampattana Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  26. Trang Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

  27. Amphoe Rd, in its entirety and all conjoining side-streets and sois

“Reserved water should be used for one or two days as many areas will suffer reduced water pressure due to the shut-off,” a representative from the PWA told The Phuket News.

After the repairs are complete, which will take one day, the water pressure will return to normal. We apologise for an inconvenience,” they added.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-8564191.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Christy Sweet: I have a Thai registered company and I have had a work permit for over 20 years....(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Soi... the do-nothing Thai authorities will "take aim at areas where the number of foreign workers exceeds 50,000". That pretty well means ...(Read More)

Air pollution: No time to breath easy

You can transform the walls of your home or office into a permanent air purification system, simply by mixing the ionic paint additive by Air-ReNu wit...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

Just because Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn pops in and declares that there are no more long waits doesn't mean it is so. He should have popp...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

Garbage!!! I waited over 2 hrs to depart Phuket on the 13th Jan. Over 3 months ago they stated the new computers would arrive within 3 months. ...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

The computer story is already a few months old and not solved yet,is this such an issue. I know that my customers wait average 1 1/2 to 2 hours to cle...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

I would hate for any of you clowns to be my financial advisor. It's clear you idiots have no idea eg. "Any non-Thai who buys property here is...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt.... A $US50 million fighter jet being flown by a pilot - which according to you - is not sufficiently trained? and on an unauthorised flight?...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Kurt...read the dam article. ... "The first court hearing on the autopsy findings findings is set on Feb 20"...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.