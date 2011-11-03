Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Pub grub's good at the Frog & Gecko

SAMUI: KOH Samui is one of Southeast Asia’s premier beachside resorts, attracting thousands of holidaymakers every year, many of them finding their own ‘favourite place’ to hang out.

Thursday 3 November 2011, 12:47PM

The Frog & Gecko Pub, situated in the quaint Fisherman’s Village at Bo Phut Beach, is one restaurant/bar which has been a favourite jaunt for local expats and tourists since 1998.
The restaurant was built on a renovated Thai boathouse, providing a refreshing open-air feeling.
At the Frog & Gecko, you can enjoy soothing beachside dining on the outdoor terrace with its dramatic sea-views , scenic palm trees and Koh Phangan in the distance.
The pub menu features a large selection of Thai, British and American cuisine, and the  Frog & Gecko has a reputation for supplying some of the tastiest and affordable dishes on the island.
Everything on the menu is homemade and geared towards families, so you can expect a meal at great prices that bust the gut but not the bank balance.
If you are not hungry, you could try one of the 25 cocktails on the extensive drinks menu. With a vast selection of cold beers and New World Wines, this is the ideal bar to enjoy a cool drink on a hot day.
The Frog & Gecko is a Mecca for live sporting events, with three satellite TV systems, a large projector screen and 36-inch TVs, you can watch sporting events from around the world.
The always-popular pub quiz on Wednesdays has been running for more seven years and has built up a regular clientele.
On Mondays during the winter months, you can also enjoy live music, courtesy of Bob Color, the Dutch human jukebox.
It is no wonder the Frog & Gecko has become as popular as it is.
The Frog & Gecko has a warm and friendly atmosphere, which ensures you want to keep coming back.
The staff are the most affable imaginable, and most speak excellent English.
 The Frog & Gecko is open every day from midday until 2am..
For further information call Raphaela on 0872 713 371, Graham on 0898 668 657, or email froggeckopub@hotmail.com

 

 
