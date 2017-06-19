Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Protection areas to be set up following death of dugong in Phuket

PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) has stated that protected areas will be introduced for dudongs following the death of one of the animals at the PMBC this morning.

animals, transport, death, health, marine,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 June 2017, 04:19PM

Officials assist the badly injured dugong. Photo: Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park
Officials assist the badly injured dugong. Photo: Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park

The call for the protected areas come after an injured dugong was found on a beach at Phi Phi Island last night and died today whilst being cared for at the PMBC this morning (June 19).

The dugong, which was two metres long and weighed more than 40 kilograms, was found by residents on a beach at Phi Phi Island in Krabi by local residents who said that it has a large wound on its tail.

Officials from the PMBC were called to the area where they administered antibiotics and a saline drip before bring it back to the PMBC where this morning it was pronounced dead.

Director of PMBC, Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, said “We tried to help the dugong as much as we could, but we were unsuccessful.

We believed the dugong had been cut by something sharp, perhaps a boat engine propeller something similar,” he said.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

It had been sick for a while and became so weak it was unavailable to swim. It was brought to the beach by a wave.

We will now conduct an autopsy to see if its organs were infected and to find the cause of death.

“There are a large number of dugongs dying and there numbers are decreasing. Most of those dead have been killed by propellers and fishing nets.

“It is now time for us to set up dugong protection areas starting in Trang province. We have asked fishermen for cooperation,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

@Eagle. Have you ever heard of the concept of free speech? You don't have to read the comments here but you do and now by your comment you show y...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Perhaps people who only react here on comments, much of the time at the edge of being insultive to other readers, being obsessed, talking about arrog...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

Everybody in Patong know where the illegal sex show locations are. The thai licensed tourguides, the illegal Chinese tour guides, the tourists and th...(Read More)

Phuket high-speed accident leaves three dead, Chinese air crew safe

petermach: Yes! You are right! However that needs a thai change in mind setting. That, we may not expect to happen soon. Much water will flow down ...(Read More)

Phuket high-speed accident leaves three dead, Chinese air crew safe

to decrease this kind of accident it needs not to be laxist in term of repression , the main causes of accidents are drunk driving , considered in man...(Read More)

Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

Ematt: I agree with you that no one should tell other/sea gipsy people how to live their lives. However, it stops when sea gipsy people disturb other...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

@swerv,already thinking about it.This site has become a gathering place for arrogant,omniscient neocolonialists now.Kindly supported by the PN itself....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It pays to be honest

I found the list of shows very entertaining, especially "cuts banana". But use of live creatures is cruelty and should be stopped. Can anyo...(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Eagle: Give up, no point trying to reason with Kurt it is a waste of time which is why i hardly ever post anymore. The man must sit at his computer al...(Read More)

Phuket officials to clamp down on begging sea gypsy kids

Ematt: Same could be said for any indigenous population worldwide however progression is inevitable whether they like it or not the world will catch u...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.