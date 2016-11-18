Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Projects underway to restore Phuket’s eroded beaches

PHUKET: Officials from Sirinath National Park have confirmed that conservation projects are now underway to restore Phuket beaches damaged by erosion over the past two months.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 18 November 2016, 05:06PM

Chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service says beaches are getting back to normal now the storms have passed. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service
Sirinath National Park Chief, Kitipas Tharapibal, told The Phuket News today (Nov 18), “As people know, weather over the past two months has caused erosion to some of Phuket’s west coast beaches. Damage at some beaches has resulted in trees along the beach falling down. (See story here.)

Our office now has an ongoing project to restore these beaches. We believe affected areas include about 100 metres of beach at Nai Yang and around 25 metres at Mai Khao. The first step will be to remove remains of the fallen trees,” he said.

When asked whether Phuket will see a similar project to that announced on Wednesday (Nov 16) that will see beaches in Pattaya be restored (see story here), Mr Kitipas said, “We will start a project the same as they are doing in Pattaya. And Phuket will receive a budget of B70 million to restore damaged beaches.

The project will help restore 2,500 metres at Sai Kaew Beach and 1,000 metres at Nai Yang Beach. We hope to receive the budget for this project soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prathaiyut Chuayuan, President of Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLGS) told The Phuket News today (Nov 18) that following the storms Phuket’s beaches are now getting back to normal.

Both Nai Yang Beach and Mai Khao Beach are back to looking beautiful and there are many people returning to the beaches now that the storms have passed.

It is nice to once again see a blue sky together with the emerald ocean, I hope we will preserve our natural environment for the next generation,” Mr Prathaiyu said. 

 

 
Kurt | 19 November 2016 - 11:01:49

Yup Rorii, Very true.
However a few breakwaters here and there could be a solution.
But that has to be studied in a Marin simulation center in The Netherlands.

And an option is: Consult the dutch! 
They tackle these problems with their 'sand machines', and artificial reefs.

The thai solution, as they now plan in Pattaya, just bringing in sand, is a time- and money waisting thing.
To stupid to talk about it.
These projects are going far over the head of the national park chiefs.
What do they know about water/kinetic energy happenings?
Only good for thai 'budget & kick back' procedures.

Rorii | 19 November 2016 - 04:42:09

Unless the erosion is caused by man, leave it alone, use the money for something better, eg, clean up the rubbish. Seasonal erosion is a natural process, the sea takes away, then gives it back.

Ed Sanders | 18 November 2016 - 19:32:43

I'm always scared when I hear of plans to "restore beaches"...plans put into action by people with no education in coastal management, to be implemented by people that are also clueless about coastal resources, with most expertise being related to how to pilfer a 70 MNB budget and achieving nothing.  There is no reason to remove the trees, as they can actually deflect wave energy and retain sand behind it.  Please everyone, stand with me and watch how 70 mil will disappear with nothing to show (except a few new cars and motorbikes for a few people).

eric dekegel | 18 November 2016 - 19:20:52

Why doing this and spoil the money as soon we not need beaches anymore in Thailand as the officials will have  chased  the tourists away to neighboring countries

