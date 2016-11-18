PHUKET: Officials from Sirinath National Park have confirmed that conservation projects are now underway to restore Phuket beaches damaged by erosion over the past two months.

Chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service says beaches are getting back to normal now the storms have passed. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Sirinath National Park Chief, Kitipas Tharapibal, told The Phuket News today (Nov 18), “As people know, weather over the past two months has caused erosion to some of Phuket’s west coast beaches. Damage at some beaches has resulted in trees along the beach falling down. (See story here.)

“Our office now has an ongoing project to restore these beaches. We believe affected areas include about 100 metres of beach at Nai Yang and around 25 metres at Mai Khao. The first step will be to remove remains of the fallen trees,” he said.

When asked whether Phuket will see a similar project to that announced on Wednesday (Nov 16) that will see beaches in Pattaya be restored (see story here), Mr Kitipas said, “We will start a project the same as they are doing in Pattaya. And Phuket will receive a budget of B70 million to restore damaged beaches.

“The project will help restore 2,500 metres at Sai Kaew Beach and 1,000 metres at Nai Yang Beach. We hope to receive the budget for this project soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prathaiyut Chuayuan, President of Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLGS) told The Phuket News today (Nov 18) that following the storms Phuket’s beaches are now getting back to normal.

“Both Nai Yang Beach and Mai Khao Beach are back to looking beautiful and there are many people returning to the beaches now that the storms have passed.

“It is nice to once again see a blue sky together with the emerald ocean, I hope we will preserve our natural environment for the next generation,” Mr Prathaiyu said.