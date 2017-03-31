PHUKET: A Myanmar construction worker is in shock after he returned home this morning (Mar 31).to find his pregnant girlfriend, who is also mother to his 7-month-old twin baby girls, hanging from a rope tied to a crossbeam in the kitchen.

Friday 31 March 2017, 04:40PM

Police were called to the home, in Soi Bangrae, Chalong, at 9:18am.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find Myanmar national Mim Ko Ko “Mr Jake”, 41, in shock.

His girlfriend, Cho Thel Nwe “Ms Lek”, 31, was alive but with a weak pulse, and was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Inside the kitchen, police found a red rope tied to a crossbeam. Nearby was a metal stepladder.

In the bedroom were 7-month-old twin sisters on a mattress.

“This morning I went to work, like normal,” Mr Jake told police,

“I work for a construction company in Koh Kaew. Late this morning I came home so I could buy milk and rice for my family.

“When I got home the door was locked from the inside. I called out, but she didn’t answer. I climbed up and looked through the roof and saw her hanging in the kitchen,” Mr Lek explained in clear emotional distress.

“I rushed down and used a ladder to get her down. Her body hit the floor as I couldn’t handle the heavy weight. I called my neighbour.

Mr Jake admitted that he and Ms Lek argued.

“Last night, we had an argument. I have a job to do. I easily get moody and sometimes we argue,” he said.

However, he added, “I am very worried for her. She is four-months pregnant and we already have twins. I want her and our kids to be safe.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).