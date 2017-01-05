Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

NATIONWIDE: Public transport has become the focus of a new crackdown by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who yesterday (Jan 4) vowed to rid the roads of dangerous drivers and operators before the Songkran holiday.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 08:51AM

A passenger van passes the scene of the horrific accident in Ban Bung district, Chonburi, on Monday, which took 25 lives. Photo: Patipat Janthong
The prime minister warned rude and reckless drivers of passenger vans and buses – and owners – of harsh punishment over the next three months.

“Strict measures will be implemented for three months before the Songkran holiday,” Gen Prayut said after yesterday’s cabinet meeting. He urged everyone to cooperate in the interests of road safety.

The warning came after a deadly accident on Monday (Jan 2) when 25 people died in a passenger van and pickup truck collision in Ban Bung district in Chonburi. The van, taking passengers from Chanthaburi to Bangkok, veered into the opposite lane and hit the truck on Road 344.

Gen Prayut criticised overloaded vans, adding that private vehicles carrying an excess of passengers would also be targeted.

The prime minister was apparently unhappy with the rising death toll of the New Year break, which jumped 25 per cent from a year ago, despite a safety campaign to curb accidents and deaths.

The Transport Ministry has already moved to carry out his orders, proposing to the National Council for Peace and Order that it use Section 44 of the interim charter to increase fines and jail terms for public transport violators.

“The Transport Ministry will wrap up the proposal regarding the exercise of Section 44, with increased punitive measures, by the end of January,” Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith said.

Read original story here.

 

 
marcher | 05 January 2017 - 12:06:57

and as I would like to say about TTT's comments, not a hope in hell. A pipe dream

marcher | 05 January 2017 - 12:04:00

Not a hope in hell. Thai drivers bad habits are inborn and will never change unless the police prevent them, and there is no chance of that. Unfortunately many of the farang tourist motor cyclists, those who are not terrified of riding a bike for the first time, copy Thai actions and are even worse

Kurt | 05 January 2017 - 11:10:50

The idea of using/exercising Section 44 is pathetic.
May be use section 44 to make RTP starts enforcing existing traffic laws 365 days of the year?

Now, there were 400 fined for driving without driving license. Just the few unlucky who were checked.
What happened after these 400 were given a fine? Were they allowed to drive on or were cars/motorbikes confiscated until they report at police stations with a driving license?

There must be a few thousands on Phuket driving without driving license.
Anyway, until Songkran no more serious traffic laws enforcement on Phuket.
Just motorbike helmets I guess. 
This morning all the road check points were cleared. 

A few years ago I had to renew my thai driving license, was invited to watch the refresh traffic law video.
Striking was how a police officer stands at a junction and practice the formal traffic regulating signs.
I never seen a police officer practicing that.
I also remember that one is not allowed to park his car within 5 meters distance from a mailbox. Hahaha. The laws are good!

TTT TonyTheTiger | 05 January 2017 - 09:49:00

You will only be successful, if you begin to establish simple basic driving regulations, and enforce them.  To continue to allow Motorbikes and cars to park anywhere they want, such on the sidewalks and obstructing highways, without issuing a warning  (with fine).  So many time, I see riders displaying so much disregard to others, many times they are police on the vehicles.  Until there are basic laws established and traffic police to enforce the laws, all drivers will continue to be completely in disregard to others.

