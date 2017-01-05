NATIONWIDE: Public transport has become the focus of a new crackdown by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who yesterday (Jan 4) vowed to rid the roads of dangerous drivers and operators before the Songkran holiday.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 08:51AM

A passenger van passes the scene of the horrific accident in Ban Bung district, Chonburi, on Monday, which took 25 lives. Photo: Patipat Janthong

The prime minister warned rude and reckless drivers of passenger vans and buses – and owners – of harsh punishment over the next three months.

“Strict measures will be implemented for three months before the Songkran holiday,” Gen Prayut said after yesterday’s cabinet meeting. He urged everyone to cooperate in the interests of road safety.

The warning came after a deadly accident on Monday (Jan 2) when 25 people died in a passenger van and pickup truck collision in Ban Bung district in Chonburi. The van, taking passengers from Chanthaburi to Bangkok, veered into the opposite lane and hit the truck on Road 344.

Gen Prayut criticised overloaded vans, adding that private vehicles carrying an excess of passengers would also be targeted.

The prime minister was apparently unhappy with the rising death toll of the New Year break, which jumped 25 per cent from a year ago, despite a safety campaign to curb accidents and deaths.

The Transport Ministry has already moved to carry out his orders, proposing to the National Council for Peace and Order that it use Section 44 of the interim charter to increase fines and jail terms for public transport violators.

“The Transport Ministry will wrap up the proposal regarding the exercise of Section 44, with increased punitive measures, by the end of January,” Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith said.

Read original story here.