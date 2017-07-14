PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) issued a notice today (July 14) announcing that electricity supply will be shut off in areas along Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang on Monday (July 17).

Friday 14 July 2017, 01:46PM

Electricity supply will be shut off to major residential and business areas in Thalang on Monday (July 17). Image: PEA

The shut off, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd from Baan Mood Dok Khao to Thalang Hospital.

Electricity supply will also be cut off along both sides of Don Jom Tao Rd (Route 4030), from Thepkrasattri Rd to the Thalang HotPot Buffet (BBQ restaurant) in Tambon Thepkrasattri.

The shut off is due to allow workers to carry out maintenance on high-voltage power wires and the supporting power poles, said Somyad Manaira, who is currently the Acting Manager of the Thalang PEA office.

The PEA office urged motorists to proceed along these roads with caution during the scheduled blackout – or avoid the areas entirely.

The PEA notice apologized for any inconvenience caused by the blackout.