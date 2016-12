Pool Competition at Expat Sports Bar Start From: Friday 18 July 2014, 09:00PM to Friday 29 December 2017, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun. The competition at 9pm - Expat Sports Bar at the Expat Hotel Soi Taipan Patong. See map at www.expathotel.com Contact details Person : Expat Sports Bar Address : Patong