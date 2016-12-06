PHUKET: Coast Guard officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command rescued a 30-year-old Polish woman who passed out while snorkelling at Koh Pu off Kata Beach yesterday afternoon (Dec 5).

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 10:51AM

Officers from the Royal Thai Navy speak to Ms Beata before taking her to Patong Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Coast Guard officers of the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command were alerted to an incident yesterday while on patrol for the annual King’s Cup Regatta event.

It was reported that two tourists had been spotted floating in the water at Koh Pu off the coast of Kata Beach waving a piece of fabric and calling for help.

An unnamed officer who was involved in the rescue said, “A Polish woman, Ms Beata*, 30, and her boyfriend had been to Koh Pu for a snorkeling trip when Ms Beata suddenly became tired and passed out.

“Her boyfriend found a piece of fabric which he used as a flag and was also shouting for help.

“It was lucky that Navy Coast Guard officers were in the area as they managed to find the couple and bring them to safety,” he said.

Ms Beata was taken to Patong Hospital where she is currently recovering.

* Surname removed by Ms Beata's request.