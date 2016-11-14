Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Police struggle to identify body found at Phuket fishing port

PHUKET: Police have yet to identify a rotting corpse of a man found in the water off Rassada Pier yesterday (Nov 13), and yet to determine whether or not the man may have been murdered.

death, police, marine,

Monday 14 November 2016, 03:14PM

The body was in an advanced state of decay when it was found in the water near Rassada Pier yesterday (Nov 13). Photo: Tor Rescue 419
The body was in an advanced state of decay when it was found in the water near Rassada Pier yesterday (Nov 13). Photo: Tor Rescue 419

Lt Surachat Thongyai of the Phuket City Police was informed of the gruesome discovery at about 7am.

The remains were in an advanced state of decay, Lt Surachat explained.

“I believe the body is of an Asian man and that he died about 15 days before his corpse was found, but it is very difficult to find any distinguishing features that will help to identify him,” Lt Surachat told The Phuket News today (Nov 14).

“There is a black mark on the left wrist that is not a tattoo. We believe it may be birthmark. Also, the man was dressed in blue-and-red sport shorts with a dark coloured long-sleeved shirt,” he said.

The body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital in the hope of determining a cause of death and to try to identify any distinguishing marks that may help to identify the man, Lt Surachat noted.

“One witness said that he saw what he thought was a body in the water near the pier on Saturday (Nov 12), but as he was not sure whether or not it was a body, he did not report it,” he added.

Police are continuing their investigation in the hopes of discovering who the man was and whether he might have been murdered, Lt Suchart said.

 

 
