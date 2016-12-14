PHUKET: Police have held firm on withholding any explanation behind why a gun-blazing hitman attempted to kill a Phuket Imam in August, but promise that the hunt for the remaining suspect goes on.

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 02:58PM

Lamom Ratderm (left) handed himself in to police after the warrant for his arrest was issued. He denies the charges and has been released on bail. Nattaphat Songna (right) remains at large. Photo: The Phuket News

Weerachart Kahapana, Imam of Baan Bangpae Mosque in Pa Khlok, came under attack at 7:45pm on August 4, when two men on a motorbike rode alongside his car while he was driving home and opened fire.

Imam Weerachart was shot once in the abdomen. His 3-year-old son, who was sitting on the back seat, was unharmed. (See story here.)

“From the police investigation there are only two factors to blame: personal conflict and conflict within an organisation involving Imam Weerachart,” Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Chief Col Sermphan Sirikong told The Phuket News today (Dec 14).

Col Sermphan declined to disclose any further details about the motive.

However, Col Sermphan noted that three of four suspects wanted for the attack had been apprehended.

Two suspects – Wisuth Yokyong, 23, and Thanachai Chunthong, 24 – remain in custody They were arrested shortly after the shooting as they were brought to hospital for injuries sustained while trying to make their getaway. (See story here.)

Interrogation of Wisuth and Thanachai led police seeking arrest warrants for two more suspects: Lamom Ratderm and Mr Nattaphat Songna. (See story here.)

“Mr Lamom turned himself in to Phuket City Police Station after the arrest warrant was issued for him,” Col Sermphan confirmed.

“He has since been released on bail and still denies any involvement. We still looking for Mr Nattaphat,” he added.

“Our investigation led to only these four individuals. No more arrest warrants have been sought,” Col Sermphan said.