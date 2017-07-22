PHUKET: Police in Phuket are searching for the key suspect in yesterday's gold theft, identified as Pornsak Thongjit, 21, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Today, July 22, Phuket Provincial Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Pornsak following yesterday's theft of a gold necklace from the Tha Ruea branch of Jib Heng Long Golden Shop in Thalang.

Capt Warawut Sensop of Thalang Police was informed about the theft at 11:40am yesterday, July 21, shortly after the crime was committed.

“By checking CCTV footage we found that the thief was a man around 30-40 years old. At the time of the crime he was wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, dark blue trousers and black shoes with white stripes. He walked into the gold shop and told staff that he wanted to buy a necklace," said Lt Niroj Boonsiri of Thalang Police who was assigned to inspect the crime scene and question the witnesses.

"When the staff placed several necklaces in front of him, he grabbed one, put it into his pocket and ran out of the shop. Then he sped away on a blue Honda Wave motorbike,” Lt Nirot went on.

The staff told Lt Niroj that the man had a small tattoo on the middle finger of his right hand. Police were told that the necklace he stole weighted one baht (around 15 g of gold worth B20k).

The suspect was later identified as Pornsak Thongjit, 21, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat. From street CCTV police learned that after the theft the man rushed on his motorbike towards Phuket Town along Thepkrasattri Rd.

“Last he was caught by CCTV in Baan Yee Tang area,” Lt Niroj said.