PHUKET: Patong Police are currently looking for a woman, believed to be Thai, who is alleged to have stolen more than B130,000 from a Canadian tourist when spending time with him in his hotel room.

Thursday 1 December 2016, 05:29PM

It appears that the money was stolen from a draw and was not kept locked away in a safe. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were alerted of an incident at 2pm yesterday (Nov 30) where it was alleged that a female had stolen cash from 32-year-old Canadian tourist, Ryan Alexander Sheridan, while spending time with him at his room at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Ruamjai Rd.

Mr Sheridan told police that the cash stolen from him included B85,000 in Thai currency, Canadian $1,000 and US$350.

Patong Police confirmed that after checking CCTV footage they have managed to identify the suspect and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Lt Col Somsak Thongkleang said, “We are looking for her now. We have also put out a warning to other hotels in the area to keep an eye out for any suspicious person, Thai or foreigner, that comes in to their area because it is high season now and theft can happen at any time.

“Business operators have also been advised to warn tourists about theft and to lock theirs room and keep their belongings safe.”