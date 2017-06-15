PHUKET: Phuket police are currently hunting for two people involved in a burglary at the Chalong Animal Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

Thursday 15 June 2017, 12:32PM

According to CCTV footage from the clinic a thief broke into the Chalong Animal Hospital on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong at 2:16am today (June 15).

Mr Anucha Chaisomboonsuk, a vet from Chalong Animal Hospital, said, “There were two people involved. One acted as a lookout from outside the building while the other broke in via a small window at the side of the property.

“The person who came inside spent around an hour stealing various items including two of Hewlett Packard notebooks, iPad Mini, Nokia phone, cashier machine with B3,000 in cash inside, Bosch Bluetooth speaker and CSC Wisebook tablet,” Mr Anuch said.

“CCTV footage shows a man aged between 30-40 years old and between 160-170 in height inside the building. He had on a white long-sleeved T-shirt over a black T-shirt which he first used to try to cover his face. However, he later took it off and used this to hold the stolen items which were later passed to the man waiting outside.

“Then two then sped away on a red motorbike heading towards Soi Glumyang. However, they disappeared from CCTV footage before arriving at Chalong Temple.

“One of the suspects was seen on CCTV footage speaking on a phone and I believe he might have been arranging to sell the items,” he added.

Mr Anucha added that the incident has already been reported to police, but if anyone knows the suspects to get in touch with Chalong Animal Hospital ob 081-895-3277 or Chalong Police Station at 076-381-247.

Lt Col Thada Sodarat, Inspector of the Chalong Police, told The Phuket News today, “Right now we have investigators working on this case. We will know who and where the suspects are soon.”