Police believe diver with slit throat is Russian

PATTAYA: A diver found with his throat slashed and tied to a post in the middle of the sea near Pattaya may be Russian, police said yesterday (Dec 19).

AFP

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 09:35AM

Thai rescue personnel near Koh Larn island. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Thai rescue personnel near Koh Larn island. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The body, in a full wetsuit and flippers, was found on Friday (Dec 16) tethered to a mooring post dozens of metres out to sea off Koh Larn – an island near the sleazy, crime-ridden beach town of Pattaya.

The macabre case has baffled detectives who say they are unable to ascertain how he died.

“The initial autopsy found his throat was slashed... but the forensic doctor said it could have happened by suicide or by someone cutting him,” Pattaya police colonel Apichai Krobpetch said.

“We believe he could be Russian... there are witnesses who said they heard him speaking Russian prior to his death,” he said, adding they were seeking consular help to identify the man.

Koh Larn is a short boat ride from Pattaya – a town located a few hours south of Bangkok and notorious for its go-go bars and links with organised crime.

The town is popular with Russian holidaymakers, who are met with Russian-speaking staff in some hotels and menus and street signs written in their language.

But its permissive atmosphere and sprawling red light district also hides a dark side.

Pattaya is infamous as a bolthole for criminals from across the world, including Russian underworld figures.

 

 
Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 10:51:28

@ Rorii:   Noooo, the man left his condo/hotel, walked to the beach. swam out, tied himself to the post, after that he cut his throat.
Have they found the knife already on the bottom around that post?

Andy | 20 December 2016 - 20:11:08

Much derogatory comment about Pattaya in the article. If you replaced the word Pattaya each time above by Patong would it be equally apt or equally unfair?

Rorii | 20 December 2016 - 11:56:23

Who, how many years, studying forensics, to come up with this " The initial autopsy found his throat was slashed... but the forensic doctor said it could have happened by suicide or by someone cutting him,” Pattaya police colonel Apichai Krobpetch said."

It's obvious, he cut his throat, then swam out and tied himself, to a post.

Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.