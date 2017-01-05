Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Police arrest 59,000 for drink driving

NATIONWIDE: More than 59,000 people have been arrested for drink-driving and driving while unfit and more than 4,200 vehicles have been seized over the past six days of the New Year’s “Seven Dangerous Days” road safety campaign, National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) deputy spokesman Sirichan Ngathong said.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 09:21AM

Deaths and injuries from road accidents nationwide during the ‘Seven Dangerous Days’. Photo: Post Today
Deaths and injuries from road accidents nationwide during the ‘Seven Dangerous Days’. Photo: Post Today

On Tuesday (Jan 3) alone when people returned to Bangkok from their long New Year’s holiday out of town, a total of 7,370 motorcycle riders were arrested for drink-driving with 458 vehicles seized.

A total of 38,168 motorcycle riders and 20,889 drivers are facing legal action following arrests with 2,965 motorcycles and 1,243 cars being impounded between Dec 29, 2016 and Tuesday, Col Sirichan said yesterday (Jan 4).

The final toll of the seven-day highway carnage is to be released today (Jan 5).

While a total of 3,924 drivers were arrested for violating traffic regulations with 132 cars being impounded, she added.

Launched by military officers, the New Year”s “Seven Dangerous Days” road safety campaign runs between Dec 29, 2016 and today with the objective of urging road users to strictly follow traffic regulations to help cut the number of accidents.

Reckless driving and driving while unfit were still the main reasons behind road accidents, Col Sirichan said.

This year, authorities adopted tougher measures to cut the number of accidents and intensified their efforts to prevent accidents.

However, a horrific crash between a public van and a pickup truck was reported on Monday in Chonburi, leaving 25 dead.

BIS

Meanwhile, a total of 3,579 road accidents were reported with 426 fatalities 3,761 injuries between Dec 29, 2016 and Tuesday, according to the Road Safety Centre.

Lt Gen Theerawat Boonyawat, who also represents the NCPO, announced the road accident figures yesterday.

The province with most fatalities was Chonburi (33), of which 25 were in a single van-pickup collision on Monday. There are five provinces – Phang Nga, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong and Satun – with no road fatalities.

The province with the most injuries was Udon Thani (156), he said.

Meanwhile, Chayapon Thitisak, deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, said provincial governors are required to submit reports on the number of accidents, casualties and injuries in their provinces including an analysis on what caused the accidents.

The figures will be used as reference points for officials who will find ways to cut the number of road accidents during festivals, he added. Earlier, the ministry ordered provincial governors to set up road safety centres to record accidents.

Read original story here.

 

 
yvonne | 05 January 2017 - 11:35:42

Now let us hop this will be ongoing and more important, that very heavy penalties and even JAIL TIME will  part of the Sentences of those found Guilty.  BUS Drivers and Mini Vans even more so, as they have multiple Passengers and Tourists
on every journey. Something really DRASTIC needs to happen now.Hope they carry this through to INCLUDE Speedboats ,Longtails and ANY Water Transport whatsoever including the Jetskis and Parasailing.There are also Tourists that are sozzled up hiring those Jet Skis which must also be prosecuted with the Owners renting to them,  if under the influence of alcohol or drugs..

