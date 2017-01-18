PHUKET: Police were called to intervene in a fight between two young women at a Phuket Town market on Monday after insults came blows, then a knife was pulled, after one of the women decided not to buy a pair of women’s trousers.

Wednesday 18 January 2017, 07:51PM

The incident happened at a clothes stall at the Expo Department Store on Chana Charoen Rd in Phuket Town on Monday (Jan 16), confirmed Lt Col Rachan Pannawai of the Phuket City Police.

Two teenage sisters, who police declined to name, arrived at the stall for one of them to try on some tight fashion trousers. However, the trouser legs were too long, and the girl declined to buy them.

Unhappy with the lost sale, the vendor, a woman who police also declined to name, offered a sour expression, which evoked a tirade of abuse from the teen shopper.

The stall vendor replied in kind, and told the two girls to leave – because she didn’t want to fight.

Steadfast, the two girls refused to leave and the sister joined the verbal attack. This time the vendor threatened to call security if these two girls did not leave.

Two girls still refused to go and said they were willing to fight, to which the vendor responded by grabbing a knife from the shelf behind her and threatening the girls.

The girls then launched their attack, in what they called self-defense, Lt Col Rachan explained.

The entire exchange was caught on video, and posted on Facebook, by one of the sister of the teen who tried the trousers. Needless to say, the video has since gone near-viral among Thai viewers.

“While grappling for the knife, the girl who tried on the trousers suffered a cut to one of her hands, which required her to go to hospital for stitches,” Col Rachan said.

“Afterwards, the two teenagers and their parents came to the Phuket City Police Station to resolve the matter,” he said.

No charges pressed, he added.

“The matter was settled with each apologising to each other,” Col Rachan noted.