Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old daughter survives

PHUKET: A horrific accident on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound left a 3-year-old Phuket girl without a mother after she was crushed by a tour bus packed with Chinese tourists yesterday afternoon (April 21).

Saturday 22 April 2017, 10:31AM

Lt Col Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police was notified the accident, about 300m to the north of the locally called “Khao Lan Intersection” in Baan Lipon (see map below), at 5:45pm.

Srisoonthorn rescue workers arrived at the scene with Thalang Police to find traffic had been forced to a standstill due to the crash.

Under the right side of the vehicle lay a Honda Wave motorbike on which Sooksai Phudeethip, 38, and her 3-year-old daughter Sasiprapra had been riding on.

The toddler had somehow avoided the crushing impact of the bus and suffered only minor injuries

Ms Sooksai, however, was run over and dragged some 30 meters under one of the rear tyres.

The bus driver was not at the scene when police arrived.

According to police, the bus was travelling at high speed at the time of the impact.

Ms Sooksai was travelling in the same direction as the bus, but police said they were told that Ms Sooksai suddenly changed lanes, causing the bus to collide with it at high speed.

Col Sunan made a public statement urging the driver to present himself to police.

 

 
Kurt | 22 April 2017 - 11:05:02

What is the thai word for ..anticipating ( during driving)..?
Bus driver runned away, coward, drugs/alcohol in his blood? 
We never will know. That coward just go to report to the police when the alcohol/drugs are out of his system.
Another group of Chinese tourists who had their 'holiday experience' of their life.
It is all over the international media now.

When start Thailand to make a good example and really punish such bus drivers? 
Thai government has to take her responsibility and limit speed of busses.
Speed limiter set on max 75 kmh.

simon01 | 22 April 2017 - 10:52:42

Now when will the government / Governor do something. get these big buses off the roads. They are not suited to Phukets roads and the drivers are not able to drive them safely either. All big buses must stop at the check point on entering the island and the people transfered to local small buses driven by government licensed bus service to all the smaller towns on Phuket. This creates jobs and good drivers but most of all it stops beautiful young girls like this having to grow up without mothers or fathers or brothers and sisters. If nothing is done now then this is a terrible crime when families lives are worth less than a few hundred baht saved by using big buses. Why the hell was the bus going so fast anyway. The drivers know there are motorbikes with families on the roads so you drive slow and careful ALL the time. Please will someone take charge and stop this from ever happening again as the police do nothing so we need a governor to stand up and say no more needless death on the roads. No more families destroyed for the sake of a few baht. All speeding, dangerous driving, poorly cared for buses, trucks, lorries, mini vans and the rest must be removed and companies fines a million baht. Drivers 500,000 for taking them on the roads. Make the fines so high for locals as well as farrangs that people can not afford to break the law or risk killing anyone. We need to stop this from happening again.

