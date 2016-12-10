PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply will be shut-off on Wednesday (Dec 14) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

Saturday 10 December 2016, 02:18PM

Affected areas are; Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa east Rd to Thep Anusorn Rd. Photo: Wichai Phutyaem

The PWA announced in a press release issued yesterday (Dec 9) that the water shut-off will affect the following areas; Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa east Rd to Thep Anusorn Rd.

The water will be shut-off, from 9am to 6:30pm

For more information please call 076-319173 or 082-7901634.





