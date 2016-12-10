Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Waterworks Authority announces more water shut-offs

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply will be shut-off on Wednesday (Dec 14) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

construction, natural-resources,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Saturday 10 December 2016, 02:18PM

Affected areas are; Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa east Rd to Thep Anusorn Rd. Photo: Wichai Phutyaem
Affected areas are; Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa east Rd to Thep Anusorn Rd. Photo: Wichai Phutyaem

The PWA announced in a press release issued yesterday (Dec 9) that the water shut-off will affect the following areas; Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa east Rd to Thep Anusorn Rd.

The water will be shut-off, from 9am to 6:30pm

For more information please call 076-319173 or 082-7901634.



 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

swerv | 14 December 2016 - 07:26:58

Kurt: try reading my comments again: It's normal repair and maintenance.
If there was a water leak you would want them to wait until low season to repair it? jeez man.

I did not state there was a leak, i stated it was normal repair and maintenance. I then suggested that IF there was a water leak according to you, you would want them to wait until low season to effect repair.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 13 December 2016 - 20:54:52

Sir Burr...No self restraint? to comments such as "of course this are typical..."and that works are purposely carried out "during high season." If Kurt cannot restrain himself from making outlandish remarks, then I cannot restrain myself from responding to put it right...or is that not permitted according to you and allowed to pass without putting things right?

The Phuket News

Rorii | 13 December 2016 - 17:58:10

Sir Burr, most sensible people would simply not read something they do not like, the choice is yours.

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 13 December 2016 - 14:25:54

You see Mr. Editor? I was right. The Usual Suspects just couldn't help themselves. No self-restraint whatsoever.
Shut down the comments section.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 13 December 2016 - 11:08:03

1: Kurt was, as the first, commenting with a question in just 1 line. He did not stating facts.  ( 10 Dec)
2: PN and Kurt didn't write about leaks. It were Foot ( ...in Kurt's world...) and Swerv (...if there was a leak...) who wrote about 'water leaks'.  Not Kurt.

Amazing how people can twist around with a 1 line question of another reader.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 12 December 2016 - 18:55:22

Andy...Kurt's usual ramblings are not fair "comment." 
He is stating as a fact... "of course this are typical..." and that works are purposely carried out "during high season". It certainly is comment but it is wrong, so cannot see the point in such ramblings.

Kurt...Jome is not making reference to water leaks in the article as you wrongly suggest, but referencing your remarks.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 12:35:23

Jome: In PN article there was not a single word about water leaks.
So, do not swerve, not put words on my name what are not said by me.. Thank you.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 12:11:00

And Foot, It are sayings like you wrote:.." your continual idiotic comments"..   is insulting.
I not insult readers.

I even sometimes mention here that we should respect each other comments, even when it is not our line of thinking,and not become personal in a 'almost hatred manner'.

A reader who is suggesting a newspaper to suspend another reader because he not likes the writing should sit down and think about freedom of speech.

Why Foot, do you not read daily the comments in Bangkok Post a while?
These comments are much 'stronger' than mine.
Perhaps you find there more satisfaction in reacting?

Different people, different opinions. But respect each other.
Every opinion has a value, even when we feel different.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 11 December 2016 - 11:51:40

Foot, no, I not see the blue tanks, but I know there are, underground, yes?
And the fact that water tankers are driving like crazy to sell expensive water ( water they tap free at foot of hills!) during the droughts, to fill up these blue tanks, undermines your blue tank justification concerning this matter.
Maintenance ( they not talk about repairs) should be carried out during low season and at night!

Thinking about it: It is actually funny that people need water tanks and water pumps.
Did Water Boards not have many years to set up a system with enough water pressure and continues water supply to get rid of blue tanks and water pumps?

When I lived 6 years in Singapore in the past, that time Singapore got all her water from Malaysia, I had no water pump and no water tank.
Always had water supply. Maintenance was always done during night hours.
It is about time Phuket becomes a 'water hub'. ( Modern a la 2017)

The Phuket News

Andy | 11 December 2016 - 05:02:26

Foot
Kurt's comment is fair comment. It does not matter whether it is correct or not, it is fair comment.
I suggest you read the Phuket News editorial again and take particular note of the photo. The problem is actually some poster's calling others ignorant or idiots just like you have just done.

The Phuket News
Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 14 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.