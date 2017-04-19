Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket water shut-offs to hit Chalong, Rawai as Governor voices concern

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority announced today (April 19) that water supply to residential and business areas in Chalong and Rawai will be shut off tomorrow (April 20) while repairs are carried out on mains pipes at the underpass construction site at Chalong Circle.

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 04:06PM

According to the announcement released today, the water supply will be shut off from 9am until the works are completed.

Affected areas start at Chok Thip residence and Land & Houses Park Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong and extend all the way to Soi Suk Sombum on Wiset Rd in Rawai.

The waterworks also follow an expression of concern from Phuket Governor Nopparat Plodthong about water shortages in Phuket.

Gov Nopparat recently visited Bang Wad Dam as well as Bang Niew Dam last Friday (April 14) to observe the water resources data.

During the visit, he stated,“After inspecting the sites along with studying the total cost of water resources, I will hold a meeting with all related parties to elaborate a long-term strategy to address the problem of water shortages here on Phuket.”

For more information on the water shut-off tomorrow call the PWA at 076-319173 or 089-8564191.

– Sameeroh Mayee

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.