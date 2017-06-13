PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) have announced that there will be no water supply around Koh Kaew tomorrow (Wednesday 12 June) from 9am until necessary works are complete.

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 05:18PM

The water shut-offs will affect areas in Koh Kaew and Talad Yai. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In addition to Kah Kaew, the water supply will be shut off 10am until 6pm tomorrow and Thursday around Soi Surin 2 in Talad Yai,

The PWA has stated, “The reason for the shut off will be due to a PE 315mm pipe fitting.

“Affected areas in Koh Kaew on Wednesday June 12 at 9am onwards will be: Soi Koh Kaew 33, 88 Land and House, Habitia and Habitown, Indy II, Chao Fah Garden Home, Sansiri, Burasiri, and British International school.

“Soi Surin 2, Srisuthat Rd, and all sub-sois will be affected on both Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 6pm. The Phuket Provincial Rubber Authority of Thailand and housing community villages will also be affected.

“Please collect any water you require before 9am. We will complete the works as soon as possible,” said the PWA.

“It is expected that the water may have some discoloration after the repairs.”

For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662.