PHUKET: Police are warning people, especially tourists, to be wary of counterfeit B500 banknotes after several fake banknotes surfaced at a popular market in Phuket Town last night (Feb 5).

Monday 6 February 2017, 11:11AM

At least six fake B500 banknotes had been received as payment for purchases at the Talad Yai market on Thalang Rd, said Lt Somchai Noibun of the Phuket City Police.

“We are aware of the reports of the fake banknotes being handed around, but the vendors at the market have yet to file any formal complaints,” Lt Somchai told The Phuket News this morning.

The vendors reported that teenage girls were responsible for handing over the fake banknotes as payment for products, Lt Somchai noted.

The banknotes were identified as fakes as the print had been affected by water, and the print in the areas affected by waterstains had been “washed away” completely.

To this, police believe the fake notes were produced with a cheap printer.

“Everyone should be careful about this. There are many petty crooks who are always ready to take advantage of other people for their own gain,” Lt Somchai said.