Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket visa run van wipeout: 3 dead, 7 injured

PHUKET: At least three people are dead and seven more are injured after a visa run van from Phuket slammed into house in Phang Nga this morning (Dec 21).

transport, Russian,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 21 December 2016, 10:46AM

Among the dead are two Russian men, police said.

The van slid off a bend and slammed into a house in Muang District* at 7:30am.

The van was carrying 10 people from Phuket to Satun on a visa run operated by Phuket-based KBV Visa Run, said Capt Chatree Pienkhayai of the Phang Nga City Police.

In the van were Thai nationals, Russians and at least one Indonesian, he said.

Two Russians and one “Asian national” woman were reported dead at the scene when emergency first-responders arrived.

Three passengers were still trapped inside the van, forcing the rescue workers to use “jaws of life” hydraulic cutters to free them from the wreck.

The three dead and seven passengers, some of them with serious injuries, were all taken to Phang Nga Hospital in Phang Nga Town.

The van driver, Prawit Raweewat, 33, told police that it was raining when he lost control of his vehicle on the bend.

Calls to KBV Visa Run in Phuket this morning were not answered.

* Not the neighbouring district of Thap Put as originially reported.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

stegee | 22 December 2016 - 12:02:38

unfortunately my company are told that tourist visas cannot be converted to required non-imm b visas in phuket and that new staff must leave the country to obtain the necessary visa required for the work permit application.. i always tell them that they can arrange the trip themselves but most choose the visa run companies for convenience... 
also why would anyone book a visa run to satun which takes at least  2 hours longer than the visa run to ranong??

The Phuket News

LES | 22 December 2016 - 00:45:13

Sadly this has been going on for years. You do have to wonder at the majority of these bus drivers and if they have a death wish. Many years ago i told a driver to slow down and he just laughed at me, so i reported him, other users should do the same or avoid. Very sad for these casualities

The Phuket News

bustermanidogs | 21 December 2016 - 23:58:31

The company should publicly be named and shamed and lose their license to carry to carry passengers. This is exactly why people do not want to hire phuket buses because of the under skilled drivers. If a member of my family were killed, the driver would soon follow. I hope the driver loses his job his family his freedom. I am putting together a report on all the deaths in phuket in 1 year and will put online once done to let people know the dangers here, as the government will never tell the truth.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 20:28:37

Visa Run?  Travel 'Quality'!
Take a return flight to Penang/Kuala Lumpur/Hanoi/Singapore.
And make it a 3-5 day short and safe enjoyable holiday.
Go and come back in good health. 
Don't give your life in hands of these thai idiots who not care about their own life, so for sure not yours!

Guess that Mini Van driver, if he is not injured, drives tomorrow again like crazy in another Van.
Enjoy your ride with a professional crasher!

The Phuket News

Rich 44 | 21 December 2016 - 20:20:42

You can avoid using them but good luck if you are driving with your family when one of these reckless drivers smashes into your car. I hope the police crack down!. Perhaps they make $ based on how many Visa runs they do in a day.
Why not use the great internet technology of the modern day and use it to accomplish the visa requirements at the local police station? or even your home?

The Phuket News

Doneit | 21 December 2016 - 18:22:27

In the past I have had to do many visa runs, and used many different companies. I have on occasions called the company whilst on a run, and complained that the driver was texting and making calls while driving. The driver then asked who had complained. I owned up and said if you want to die, that's up to you but we the passengers don't. Safer way to do it is to advertise and get people together and rent a vehicle which would be cheaper, and put these companies out of business.

The Phuket News

Foot | 21 December 2016 - 17:21:25

Used KBV many times, but, they're all the same.  Every time, we came close to having a wreck at sped at least 3 times.  Every time!
I constantly told the driver to slow down, as well as telling the shop manager that he was a reckless driver.  Nothing done since Thais don't seem to respect life.

It all comes down to the legal entities enforcing safety rules, which they refuse to do.

The Phuket News

TTT TonyTheTiger | 21 December 2016 - 12:16:20

It is so ridiculous.  Those Visa Run drivers love to race each other at extremely high speeds, while the Russians "egg" them on. I went on one, about 4 or 5 years ago and had to "yell" at the laughing Driver and Thai coordinator.  I forced them to stop and demanded my money be refunded.  I did not get my money back, but I have and never will be a passenger in one of those obvious death traps.  With no apparent control of these idiots, It is no wonder there are so many wrecks.  Someone should be made responsible.

The Phuket News

Longlivedixie | 21 December 2016 - 11:54:10

EVERY single Visa run mini-bus I have been on the drivers drove like absolute maniacs. I had to quit using them. They are insanely dangerous. 

It was not the wet roads that caused this.....it was driving TOO FAST on the wet roads. Dry or wet roads, they ALWAYS drive like maniacs!!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 11:45:20

Wow, That was a very, very high speed wipeout! ( impact photo's)
With full weight load of driver, passengers + luggage.
Yup, these 'cookie tins' than are going to loose grip in a wet bend with high speed.
Perhaps partial aquaplaning due to not enough tire profile?
We never will hear about that.

Hope KBV Visa Run has a good passenger health & accident insurance.

The Phuket News
Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 12 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.