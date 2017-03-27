PHUKET: Police arrested 15 gamblers in a raid in Wichit early yesterday morning (Mar 26), including the village headman of Moo 1 in Chalong.

Monday 27 March 2017, 11:19AM

Officers led by Col Akanit Danpitaksarn, a Dpeuty Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police together with Wichit Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Pisit Chuernpet raided the Eat n Sleep restaurant on Wirat Hongyok Rd at 1:30am.

“There were 15 gamblers with gambling items and B45,470 cash,” said Col Akanit.

Also seized in the raid were the plates, number card and other items used in playing the classic Thai gambling game ‘Shrimp & Fish”, as well as a notebook of bets placed and winnings and betting chips marked to the value of B1,202.

“They were all taken to Wichit Police Station to face charges,” Col Akanit added.

Of the 15 gamblers, Col Akanit singled out Chalong Moo 1 village headman Pradit Ongsantipharp among those arrested.

“He had been arrested previously for gambling in June 2015,” Col Akanit said.

No other gamblers were named.