PHUKET: Marine experts are nursing what they have confirmed to be a wounded striped dolphin which was found in the waters of Patong Beach at 12.15am this morning (July 6).

Thursday 6 July 2017, 12:36PM

The dolphin is now in the care of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Jenwit Wachit, a veterinarian from the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Marine Endangered Species Unit (MESU) was called to assist rescue workers who had brought the dolphin closer to shore.

Mr Jenwit then oversaw the transfer of the dolphin to a nursing tank at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

Ms Chawanya Jearkwathanyu a veterinarian of the MESU said, “This is a mature male dolphin which is about 1.2 metres long and weighs 20 kilograms. It has wounds on its tail and body.

“We are not sure where the wounds have come from by they do not appear to be from a boat propeller. It has become sick due to the wounds. We have given it antibiotics and tonic to help it recover,” she said.

“Now it is our responsibility to take care of it,” Ms Chawanya added.

On Tuesday (July 4), beach authorities received reports from beachgoers about a dolphin swimming close to the shore at Patong Beach, and it is now believed that it was the same dolphin.

It was reported that the dolphin seen on Tuesday appeared to be weak, but had managed to swim back out to sea.