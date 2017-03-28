Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

PHUKET: A Phuket commercial passenger van driver has been fined B500 for crossing the centre line in traffic and ploughing into the side of a pickup truck and then slamming into the side of a car, causing a four-vehicle pile-up in Cherng Talay on Sunday afternoon (Mar 26).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 11:06AM

The accident occurred on the Baan Don – Cherng Talay Rd near the traffic lights at the intersection to enter the Laguna resort complex at 2pm, confirmed Lt Col Rassada Kleungwong of the Cherng Talay Police.

CCTV footage of the accident shows that the force of the impact from the van spun the pickup truck sideways and sent the canopy cover from the pickup’s bed onto the road.

The van narrowly missed a motorbike following close behind, but then slammed into the side of a car immediately after passing the motorbike. The motorbike driver could not avoid hitting the now-stopped pickup truck.

Somehow, there were no serious injuries in the accident.

“Only the pickup truck diver and the motorbike driver sustained minor injures,” said Col Rasssada.

There were no passengers in the van at the time of the accident, he added.

“All drivers were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for for the statements, and the diver of the van, Rutsalan Jitlang, 25, was charged with reckless driving,” Col Rassada said.

“Mr Rutsalan said he was overtaking a car when he lost control of the vehicle,” he explained.

Rutsalan tested negative for alcohol and has a valid commercial driver’s licence, confirmed Col Rassada.

“Mr Rutsalan was fined B500,” Col Rassada said.

“He is now free to continue driving,” he added.

 

 
