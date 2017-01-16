PHUKET: One lane of the Bang Khu Underpass northbound opened to traffic yesterday (Jan 15) to alleviate traffic jams while two members of the Royal Family visit Phuket this week.

Monday 16 January 2017, 12:40PM

One lane northbound through the Bang Khu Underpass opened yesterday (Jan 15) while two Princesses visit Phuket. Photo: Highways Dept

Officials opened the northbound lane through the underpass at 9am yesterday after police informed the Phuket Highways Office of the Royal visits, Highways Dept Engineer Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News this morning.

HRH Princess Ubol Ratana Rajakanya is to arrive on the island today, while and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived yesterday and is expected to stay through to Friday (Jan 20), he confirmed.

“Opening the underpass will help alleviate traffic jams during the Royal vists,” Mr Somkiet said.

However, he warned, “I urge motorists to be careful as they will be required to change lanes while still driving through the tunnel as the roadworks are still incomplete.”

Construction of the underpass on Thepkrasattri Rd at the turnoff to Phuket International Airport has also been halted during the Royal visits, Mr Somkiet added.

HRH Princess Ubol Ratana is to visit Satree Phuket School this afternoon, confirmed Col Kamon Osiri of Phuket City Police.

“This is for the ‘To Be Number One’ Royal project,” Col Kamon told The Phuket News.

“Police today must be ready in every part of the island and on every road in our areas,” he added.

Col Kamon said he is not able to give any further details of the itinerary of the two Princesses during their stay on the island.