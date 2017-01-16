Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket underpass opens for Royal visits

PHUKET: One lane of the Bang Khu Underpass northbound opened to traffic yesterday (Jan 15) to alleviate traffic jams while two members of the Royal Family visit Phuket this week.

police,

The Phuket News

Monday 16 January 2017, 12:40PM

One lane northbound through the Bang Khu Underpass opened yesterday (Jan 15) while two Princesses visit Phuket. Photo: Highways Dept
One lane northbound through the Bang Khu Underpass opened yesterday (Jan 15) while two Princesses visit Phuket. Photo: Highways Dept

Officials opened the northbound lane through the underpass at 9am yesterday after police informed the Phuket Highways Office of the Royal visits, Highways Dept Engineer Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News this morning.

HRH Princess Ubol Ratana Rajakanya is to arrive on the island today, while and HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived yesterday and is expected to stay through to Friday (Jan 20), he confirmed.

“Opening the underpass will help alleviate traffic jams during the Royal vists,” Mr Somkiet said.

However, he warned, “I urge motorists to be careful as they will be required to change lanes while still driving through the tunnel as the roadworks are still incomplete.”

Construction of the underpass on Thepkrasattri Rd at the turnoff to Phuket International Airport has also been halted during the Royal visits, Mr Somkiet added.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

HRH Princess Ubol Ratana is to visit Satree Phuket School this afternoon, confirmed Col Kamon Osiri of Phuket City Police.

“This is for the ‘To Be Number One’ Royal project,” Col Kamon told The Phuket News.

“Police today must be ready in every part of the island and on every road in our areas,” he added.

Col Kamon said he is not able to give any further details of the itinerary of the two Princesses during their stay on the island.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerv, There you go again! SWERVING! I do agree with all others who comment. Don't be shy, you may react on other comments as well. The prese...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Swerv: The air show was at Hat Yai Airport, not above my head on Phuket. Thank you for making me realize that it was perhaps the same aircraft. Than...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Come on Swerv...you sound like you think you're some kind of high-rolling property tycoon. I could go out and buy five condos with cash, but I ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: National flood response – A day late and a dollar short

From what I can see the response by the government has been virtually nil. The response by private individuals however has been more than impressive. ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi speed not questioned in deadly motorbike collision

It seems to be standard operating procedure for the police in Thailand to automatically charge the driver of any car involved in any collision with re...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Kurt: Once again you are showing your complete lack of knowledge regarding the property market here. Just because you rent you want others to throw aw...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt: What makes you think the flight was "unauthorised"? It was an air show. I believe the flight over Phuket was before the crash and ma...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Yes agree with all posts, you don't have to be too clever to come to realise there is greed based over supply of condo development as a result of ...(Read More)

South braces for new chaos

เข้้าอยากจัฃ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.