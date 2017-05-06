The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

PHUKET: A video taken from a vehicle travelling behind a tu-tuk in Karon showing two foreigners getting intimate in the back of the tuk-tuk has gone viral on social media overnight.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 May 2017, 10:54AM

A screen grab from the video. Photo: screengrab
A screen grab from the video. Photo: screengrab

The 28 second long video was posted to on the Facebook page of Sornchai Uadsree last night (May 5) together with the message, “Can’t they wait until they arrive at a hotel? Really can’t they wait to do this?”

The video clip shows a red tuk-tuk, the licence plate of which is clearly visible, driving along what is believed to be Karon beach road. In the back of the tuk-tuk are a foreigner couple getting, shall we say, very intimate.

Many comments were made about the video, a large number expressing anger towards the foreign couple, and saying this type of incident should not be allowed to happen.

Other comments said a similar incident to this happened in Patong some years ago, while others said that officials should investigate the incident, especially the driver of the tuk-tuk who made no attempt to stop the couple from doing what they were doing.

The Phuket News called Karon Police this morning (May 6) who said that they were unaware of any such video.

The Facebook page where the video was first posted has since been deleted.

 

 
Kurt | 06 May 2017 - 11:22:07

Don't blame them.
It is all the 'fault' of the sin scene on Phuket and the jetlag.
Anyone who comments negative about that thai tuk tuk driver just doesn't understand Phuket tuk tuk drivers.

