PHUKET: An 81-year-old Phuket tuk-tuk driver is in hospital after his vehicle crashed into the Kathu Police Checkpoint this morning (Jan 23), causing serious damage to the structure and causing traffic delays as rush-hour motorists paused to take in the spectacle.

Monday 23 January 2017, 10:34AM

The tuk-tuk driver, Fad Yayee, had just descended Patong Hill and was driving eastward toward Phuket Town at about 8am when he mowed down a police sign warning motorists of the checkpoint ahead, jumped the gutter and slammed into the checkpoint building.

The checkpoint was unmanned at the time, but Kusoldharm rescue workers were soon at the scene to render assistance.

“Mr Fad has been taken to hospital, but we have yet to confirm the extent of his injuries,” Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan.

“We have yet to question him, but at this stage we believe he simply fell asleep at the wheel. Mr Fad is very old, and may have been very tired,” he said.

Mr Fad may yet face charges of damaging public property, Col ML Pattanajak said.

‘The checkpoint building suffered some damage,” he added.

However, Col ML Pattanajak did not elaborate on whether or not Mr Fad will have to prove to officials that he remains to fit to drive a commercial passenger vehicle that primarily ferries tourists around the island.