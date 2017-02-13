Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree

PHUKET: Officials have cautioned motorists and home owners across Phuket to be ware falling trees after a tuk-tuk driving to Patong was crushed by a towering palm tree brought down by strong wind on the Karon beach road yesterday (Feb 12).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 February 2017, 10:41AM

The tuk-tuk was travelling northbound along the beach road at about 10am when the palm came crashing down.

Rescue workers at the scene reported that the tuk-tuk driver, who they did not name, escaped with only minor inujries in the incident. The driver said that the crosswind was too strong, so he pulled over, and then saw the tree falling toward him and quickly got out of the cab.

There were no tourists riding in the back when the tree crushed the cab of the vehicle.

A pharmacy on east side of the road, where the fallen palm tree once stood, also suffered damage from the weight of the tree crashing down.

Officers from the Karon office of the Department of Disaster Mitigation and Protection have begun checking other trees in the area to ensure they are safe during the current strong winds across Phuket. Special attention will be given to old tress, as the tree that fell is belived to be several decades old. 

The easterly, northeasterly winds yesterday averaged speeds of of around only eight to 12 knots across the island yesterday, but reached up to 20 knots (37kph) in strong gusts.

More strong winds are forecast for throughout today, but slowly easing.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.