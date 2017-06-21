Phuket City Police were notified of the accident, on the northbound lanes near the Pornthip souvenir store (see map below), at 7:35pm
Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of Phuket City Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the white Hino truck on its side with soil scattered across the road.
The driver was nowhere to be found.
“From investigating the scene, it seems there was no collision and no injures,” Col Sakchai said.
However, after noticing the truck was emblazoned with “Phuket 89 Service”, officers called the company to come and claim their truck and clear the soil from the road.
Due to the heavy traffic on the busy road at the time, the accident caused traffic delays for over two hours.
