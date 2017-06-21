PHUKET: The driver of a six-wheeled truck seems to have luckily escaped serious injury after fleeing the scene where a tyre blowout launched his vehicle, heavily laden with soil, onto its side on Phuket’s bypass road last night (June 20).

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 12:31PM

Phuket City Police were notified of the accident, on the northbound lanes near the Pornthip souvenir store (see map below), at 7:35pm

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of Phuket City Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the white Hino truck on its side with soil scattered across the road.

The driver was nowhere to be found.

“From investigating the scene, it seems there was no collision and no injures,” Col Sakchai said.

However, after noticing the truck was emblazoned with “Phuket 89 Service”, officers called the company to come and claim their truck and clear the soil from the road.

Due to the heavy traffic on the busy road at the time, the accident caused traffic delays for over two hours.