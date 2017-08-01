PHUKET: A runaway six-wheeled truck loaded with sand crashed into the boundary wall of Patong Temple (Wat Patong) at the bottom of Patong Hill this morning (Aug 1).

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 11:54AM

There were no injuries in the accident, reported Capt Jaruwat Jiemnaka of the Patong Traffic Police.

“I was informed of the accident at 9:53am,” Capt Jaruwat told The Phuket News.

“The driver of the six-wheeled truck lost control on the way down the hill. Luckily, there were no injuries or deaths,” he added.

Officers at the scene are now moving the truck from its position, half-blocking the entrance to Phisit Goranee Rd and causing long traffic delays on Patong Hill.

“Police are now questioning the driver to learn more about what happened,” Capt Jaruwat said.