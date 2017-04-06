Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

PHUKET: While Bangkok authorities this week debated whether or not people can ride in the back of pickup trucks – a common practice across Thailand – the Chief of the Phuket Land and Transport Office (PLTO) has confirmed to The Phuket News that it is beyond doubt legal to ride in the back of pickup trucks on Thai roads.

transport, accidents, police,

Shela Riva

Thursday 6 April 2017, 04:45PM

Riding in the back of pickup trucks is legal, Phuket's Land Transport chief has confirmed. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Riding in the back of pickup trucks is legal, Phuket's Land Transport chief has confirmed. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“Passengers in the back of pickup trucks are allowed,” PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha told The Phuket News.

“This is because Section 21 of the Vehicle Act B.E. 2522 (1979) was amended in 2003 so that a private vehicle such as a private pick up truck – with vehicle weight of not more than 1,600 kilograms – may be used as a private car and is permitted to carry more than seven passengers,” he explained.

“Families in Thailand, for a long time, have used pick-up trucks as private family vehicles. They are often required to transport all the members of a large family. So it is allowed,” he added.

Regarding the new law requiring all passengers to wear seatbelts, which was launched yesterday (April 5. See story here), Chief Banyat noted, “Passengers in public transportation vehicles such as tuk-tuks and songthaew (trucks or pickups converted to carry passengers) are not required to wear seatbelts as these vehicles are not installed with seatbelts for the back passengers.

“Drivers and front seat passengers in these vehicles, however, do need to wear seatbelts,” Chief Banyat explained.

However, whether people will be able to continue to ride in the back of pickups in the future remains unclear.

Yesterday (April 5), the government backtracked on a new rule banning people from travelling in the rear space, or tray, of pickup trucks following fierce criticism from the public.

The ban was announced only on Tuesday (April 4).

The regulation will now be enforced only after the Songkran festival, they now say, reports the Bangkok Post.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Detnarong Sutthichanbancha said the government decided to offer a reprieve, though a date had yet to be fixed for commencing the enforcement of the new pickup passenger ban.

During the Songkran holidays, officers will give only verbal warnings to passengers who sit in the back of pickup trucks, he said.

People can continue to sit in pickup trays and the government has not set a maximum number of passengers, Gen Detnarong added.

However, he insisted police will still enforce the law requiring the mandatory use of seat belts, particularly for passengers in commuter vans.

A Chumphon police officer is being investigated after he posted a Facebook message criticising the controversial measure, the Bangkok Post also reported.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Lt Col Akarat Hoongnam, an inspector at Salui Police Station in Tha Sae District of Chumpon, said the law should not cause problems for people and that it would be important to enforce it at all social levels.

“If high-society people or the rich are allowed to make the laws, they will not care about the plight of the poor,” he said. (See story here.)

Instead of barring people from riding in pickup trays, there should be a greater focus on enforcing speed limits, he said.

However, Chumphon Police Chief Sonthichai Awathanakulthep has instructed Col Akarat to explain his actions, according to Chumphon Police deputy commander Wimol Phitakburapha.

Col Wimol said if he is found to have committed an offence, a committee will be formed to take disciplinary action against him.

He said police are duty-bound to enforce laws in line with government policy, and they should not oppose them.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post by a police officer in the Deep South complained that the people who came up with such traffic laws are those who spend their time in air-conditioned rooms and do not care about the poor.

“How would 10 people be able to go to work together in the front space of a vehicle? How could we [the police] fight back against bandits who shoot at us?” he said, referring to the fact that police also sit in the back of pickups.

Following the announcement of the ban, more than 100 people were arrested within two hours on Wednesday (April 4) in Khon Kaen’s Muang district after police set up a checkpoint there.

The traffic violators were fined B200 each. They included those who failed to fasten their seatbelts and people travelling in back of pickup trucks.

Khon Kaen Police Chief Noppadol Petsut said the fines were low and efforts had been made to educate drivers. Some received only verbal warnings.

Bandit Donnang, a 65-year-old driver of a pickup, was arrested and fined B200 for carrying his relatives in his vehicle’s tray. They were heading to a merit-making ceremony.

He said even though he agreed with the road safety push, he wanted authorities to ease the measure.

“People in rural areas do not have enough money to pay for public transport so they just travel together in a pickup as a group to save on transportation costs,” Mr Bandit said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

So all the Myanmar construction worker pay 500 bath fine in the morning and in the evening when they are carried from the camp to the construction sit...(Read More)

Phuket Airport in-line security scanners up and running

Yes Rorii, Even when Phuket airport now meet international standards with 'in-line' scanners, they still can use the 'old' X-ray mac...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

So Thai person 0to 500bt fine tourist 5000bt fine. Why not save some time and put up a sign saying tourists not welcome in Phuket ...(Read More)

‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign draws thousands to Patong Beach

Oh dear another comment that will not see any action is this one, "They must also clear any sources of health risk". Right, does this incl...(Read More)

Appeal Court clears Red Shirt suspects for deadly gun, bomb attack

How can a government or police inBangkok say it is the Red or Yellow or Blue or Black as the melting of this bomb? I do not know how many parties the...(Read More)

Phuket beach businesses cleared under guise of ‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign

Is Surin Beach still a 'war zone' too? Actually this month suppose to be the opening of that nice Surin Beach Park ( announced last year with...(Read More)

Prawit calls for midnight revelry halt

On Phuket: Songkran has to stop at midnight? Use water sparingly? No large water guns, no alcohol, no skimpy clothes, no powder? hahaha. Sales o...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

The obvious question that will come up here is "what about people in the back of pick-up trucks" and the answer is (as is being discussed wi...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

Fine, fines, fines. Just good for a laugh. The fine system is hopeless outdated, if not called 'pre historic'. Fines only work when they are...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

It's not the seatbelts that should be the issue, people die whether they wear them or not, granted they can save lives, they can also trap someone...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.