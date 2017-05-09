PHUKET: Three Phuket Town Traffic Police officers have been praised for lending a hand by helping to push a broken-down tour bus 100 metres to safety yesterday (May 8).

Tuesday 9 May 2017, 01:09PM

Phuket Traffic Police were praised for helping to push the broken-down tour bus, which would have easily weighed more than nine tons. Photo: Wiphongsak Mongkhonbut

Wiphongsak Mongkhonbut, Deputy Director of the Andaman Tourism Association posted his public praise on his personal Facebook page, along with a video of the officers helping to push the heavy vehicle.

“The incident happened at 10:30am at the traffic lights in front of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 on Thepkrasattri Rd (north of Phuket Town),” Mr Wiphongsak told The Phuket News today.

“The three officers were from Phuket City Police Station. They were passing by and stopped to help,” he said.

In total, six people pushed the bus 100 metres to the side of the road. Most local buses can weigh anywhere upward of nine tons.

“When I saw the video I felt very glad that officers and people help to do good things for public,” Mr Wiphongsak.

“There are nice Traffic Police in Phuket who asked not to be named or identified by rank who helped to push a broken bus at traffic lights to avoid a traffic jam on the road – (these officers) not just give tickets to road users,” Mr Wiphongsak noted in his post yesterday.