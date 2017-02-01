The following roads in Phuket Town will be closed from 3pm to midnight during the three days, as follows:
- Thepkrasattri Rd (and Phuket Rd) – from Dibuk Rd to Rassada Rd
- Krabi Rd - from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd
- Thalang Rd – from Thepkrasattri Rd to Montri Rd
- Phang Nga Rd – from Thepkrasattri Rd to Montri Rd
Dibuk Rd will be one-way only from Thepkrasattri Rd eastbound to Montri Rd, noted the press release issued today (Feb 1).
For more information call Phuket City Municipality at 076-212196 or 076-213551.
