PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has announced that several roads in Phuket Town will be closed for three days from Thursday through Saturday (Feb 2-4) as the annual Phuket Old Town Festival takes place.

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 05:31PM

The main streets in the Old Town quarter will be closed Thursday through Saturday (Feb 2-4) for the Phuket Old Town Festival. Photo: Kritichai Pongkul

The following roads in Phuket Town will be closed from 3pm to midnight during the three days, as follows:

Thepkrasattri Rd (and Phuket Rd) – from Dibuk Rd to Rassada Rd

Krabi Rd - from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd

Thalang Rd – from Thepkrasattri Rd to Montri Rd

Phang Nga Rd – from Thepkrasattri Rd to Montri Rd

Dibuk Rd will be one-way only from Thepkrasattri Rd eastbound to Montri Rd, noted the press release issued today (Feb 1).

For more information call Phuket City Municipality at 076-212196 or 076-213551.