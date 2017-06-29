Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Town gas cylinder flameout scorches car, motorbike

PHUKET: Police have unravelled what set a leaking cooking gas cylinder on fire in Phuket Town yesterday (June 28), sending flames shooting across a footpath and scorching a car and a motorbike.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 June 2017, 05:22PM

Thankfully there were no serious injuries in the fire, which broke out at the popular “Trang Racha” breakfast dim sum shop on Yaowarat Rd in Samkong at about midday.

“Shop owner Ponpayu Phojaratrakul, 53, suffered minor burns on his arm. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” said Lt Sakol Krainara of the Phuket City Police.

Two people were eating inside the shop, but both were unharmed, he added.

“There was a gas leak where the hose from the cooker joined the valve at the top of the gas cylinder,” Lt Sakol explained.

“We believe the flames from the cooker itself set the leaking gas alight,” he said.

BIS

“Mr Ponpayu tried to turn off the valve at the top of the gas cylinder, but a huge flame shot out before he could shut it off, sending flames shooting (across the footpath) onto the car and motorbike,” Lt Sakol noted.

The intense fire continued across the footpath as the hose was still connected to the cylinder and continued to fuel the flames, he added.

Initial attempts to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher failed, but firefighters who soon arrived were able to contain the blaze within 10 minutes, Lt Sakol said.

The fire is estimated to have caused B400,000 to B500,000 damage.

 

 
