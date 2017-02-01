Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket tourists warned, but allowed to keep using beach chairs at Kata

PHUKET: Officials patrolled Kata Beach today (Feb 1), handing out pamphlets to tourists reclining in sun loungers on the sand to explain that beach chairs are not allowed anywhere on the beach – not even inside the 10% “Special Zone”.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 05:46PM

Many of the tourists confirmed to The Phuket News that although they had been warned and that they now fully understood the rules, they were not asked to remove their sun loungers from the beach today.

Karon Deputy Mayor Rachen Phuntarakit told The Phuket News, “Yes, my colleagues have been handing out leaflets explaining Phuket’s public beach regulations to tourists for weeks.”

However, he admitted that his office was not taking any sterner action.

“I don’t think issuing fines to tourists or filing charges against them is the right way to go. Right now, all we are doing is asking for co-operation.”

However, Enzo Rossi from Milan, Italy, said, “I don’t like this rule. Why did the officials make this rule for tourists?” he asked.

“I like my beach chair, and I have cut my holiday here short. I will go to Myanmar for the rest of my holidays instead,” said Mr Rossi, who is elderly, but declined to confirm his age.

Any development at Kata Beach noticed today was that blue flags have been pitched on the beach to mark where the 10% “Special Zone” both starts and ends.

Also known as the “10% zones” at other beaches, the “special zone” is the only place on the beach where vendors may provide a regulated set of food, beverages and services, such as massages, to tourists.

 

 
