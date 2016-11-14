PHUKET: The recent revelation by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan that he will start taking steps to have all beaches in Phuket cleared of vendors and returned to “virgin” status has received a mixed reaction among expats and foreign visitors in an online poll by The Phuket News.

Monday 14 November 2016, 10:09AM

More than 40% of respondents called for beach vendors to be allowed to return. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Currently, the “10% zones” are the last bastions where vendors may work at selected beaches in Phuket, and were introduced by Phuket’s previous Governor, Chamroen Tipayapongtada.

However, the “beach rules” in Phuket specifically apply only in Phuket. The 10% rule does not apply anywhere else in Thailand, not even in Khao Lak, just one hour’s drive north of Phuket, or even on Phi Phi or elsewhere in across the bay in Krabi.

Gov Chockchai last month explained that his understanding was that local authorities had no legal right to allow any vendors on the beaches, and that he would have them removed.

To this, The Phuket News asked readers in an online poll, “Do you support Gov Chockchai’s plan to clear Phuket’s beaches of all vendors?”

The poll, which ran for two weeks, concluded at midnight last night as Phuket begins to enter its annual tourism high season.

Of note, 80% of respondents to the poll were expats or foreign visitors to Phuket.

Only 14% agreed with Gov Chockchai’s stance, voting “Yes, all beaches in Phuket should be clear of all vendors.”

However, a further 34% called for the Governor to “clear the beaches of vendors, but allow tourists to bring their own sun loungers.”

In contrast, 41% of respondents called for a return to Phuket’s past, voting, “No, allow vendors back on the beaches, which worked well for tourists for years.”

The current status of allowing vendors to occupy 10% of the beach at selected beaches gained the least support, with 12% of respondents voting, “No, leave the ‘10% rule’ in place – it is the best solution so far.”

To see the full poll results, click here.

If your preferred response was not available, feel free to express your opinion in the comments section below.

To see the results of our previous poll, which asked, “Is the Thai lottery worth playing?”, click here.

If you have a suggestion for a poll, email execeditor@classactmedia.co.th with “Poll suggestion” in the Subject line.