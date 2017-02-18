PHUKET: A total of 44 Italian and French passengers departing Phuket were rescued from a sinking speedboat after the boat slammed into a concrete mooring block 500 meters from shore off Koh Siray yesterday morning (Feb 17).

Saturday 18 February 2017, 10:53AM

The tourists boarded the boat, the Al Ja Sira 1001, at Leam Pub Pa, a pier at the sea gypsy village nearby, at about 10am.

Boat captain Thawit Lakkoh told Phuket Marine Office officials that he did not see the mooring block, even though it was marked with a buoy.

“I tried to drive the boat carefully but the boat hit the mooring very hard. Water started coming into the oat. Luckily, it started sinking only 500 meters from shore,” he said.

Another boat, the Anurak 9, rendered assistance in getting the tourists safely back to shore.

Surat Sirisaiyat, Chief of Marine Office Region 5 in Phuket, ordered officials to begin salvage operations today.