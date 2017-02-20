PHUKET: Power cables ablaze overhead on a busy road in Kata sent tourists scurrying for cover yesterday evening (Feb 19).

Monday 20 February 2017, 03:02PM

The fire broke out on the small road linking Kata Beach with Kata Noi Beach at about 6:30pm.

As the fire started to spread along the cables over the street, some people attempted took douse the flames with small fire extinguishers, but to no avail.

Karon Police soon arrived and blocked the road and firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Karon office also soon arrived.

While firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire, a small transformer over the road exploded, showering sparks down onto the road.

Firefighters too took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was no injures reported from the incident.

Karon Police told The Phuket News they were still investigating the cause of fire.