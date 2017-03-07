Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

PHUKET: Tourists can bring their own sun loungers and umbrellas to Patong and all beaches in Kata and and Karon, The Phuket News has confirmed. However, they must use them inside the “10% zones” reserved for vendors.

tourism, patong, military,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 7 March 2017, 07:39PM

“This applies to expats and Thais, too, of course. They can bring own sun loungers and umbrellas, and not rent from a vendor, but they must keep them inside the zones,” Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today (Mar 7).

Complaints about any incidents with beach vendors about planting your own umbrella or sun lounger inside the zones are to be directed to Patong Municipality, Mayor Chlaermluck added.

Please inform ours public relations office of any complaints by calling 076-344275. I have already informed them to record all complaints,” she said.

The same applies at all beaches in Kata and Karon, confirmed Rachen Phuntarakit, the Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) for Karon Municipality.

“This will make it very tight inside the 10% zones, but this is the best we can do for now,” he said.

“I have spoken to the vendors (at beaches in Kata and Karon) about this, so there should be no problems,” Mr Rachen added.

Likewise, any complaints about beach vendors in Kata and Karon are to be direct to Karon Municipality by calling 076-330186.

“Please call to Karon Municipality and ask the operator to connect you with an officer from our legal division,” he said.

The Phuket News notes that the Tourist Police hotline 1155 also has volunteer translators for many languages, including Russian and Chinese.

“Later, we might suggest to the provincial beach management committee to allow tourists to bring their own sun loungers and umbrellas and use them outside the zones – but that has not yet been confirmed and will happen until after this one-month trial has concluded,” Mr Rachen explained.

“So for now all sun loungers sand umbrellas – even those brought by tourists – must stay inside the 10% zones. New signs will be posted to explain this to tourists,” he said.

Vendors renting out sun loungers and umbrellas are permitted to place only two lines of sun loungers on the sand and also must remain within the 10% zones, Mr Rachen noted.

The news comes after sun loungers and beach umbrellas were allowed back at Kata Beach, Kata Noi Beach, Karon Beach and Karon Noi Beach (also called Relax Bay, in front of Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, over the weekend.

The rolling out of the return of the sun loungers was conducted under the watchful eyes of soldiers from the Royal Thai Army.

“The army will be keeping a close eye on the vendors, and will return to inspect all beaches about once a month,” Mr Rachen said.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Mr Rachen still called the move to allow the sun loungers back on the sands a “trial”, as announced by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan last Friday (Mar 3). (See story here.)

The trial is scheduled to last one month, Mr Rachen said.

“After the trial has concluded, we will present maps showing the 10% zones at all four beaches under Karon Municipality’s jurisdiction to the Phuket provincial beach management committee for ratification,” he explained.

“The zones and rules might change – that is up to them,” he added.

The maps and zones were drawn up by Karon Municipality Public Works Chief Wanchai Saetan, Mr Rachen noted.

“These same maps were presented to the army at a meeting on Friday (Ma 3) for their approval before we started allowing the sun loungers back on the beaches,” he explained.

Mr Rachen noted there were still many issues to resolve.

“Under our old lists (before sun loungers and beach umbrellas were banned in 2014), we have 119 people who are permitted to rent out umbrellas as follows: 15 at Kata Noi Beach, 34 at Kata Beach, 67 at Karon Beach and three at Karon Noi Beach,” he revealed.

However, the “beach zone maps” obtained by The Phuket News (see photos above) show only 10 zones in total at all four beaches in Kata and Karon.

The length of each zone ranges from 50 metres each at Karon Beach to 187.5m each at Kata Beach – but each zone is only 7.5 metres wide.

Mr Rachen did not elaborate on how many people were empowered by Karon Municipality to rent out sun loungers on beaches at Kata and Karon.

The sun loungers were allowed back onto Patong Beach last Monday (Feb 27) only after Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of Royal Thai Army Region 4, the military unit responsible for all of Southern Thailand, gave his direct consent without any provincial officials present but during an “inspection” led by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup. (See story here.)

The sun lounger and beach umbrella rentals in Phuket were banned by police in 2014 after high-ranking police revealed details of the cases they had built against Karon Mayor Thawee Thongchaem, who surrendered to police on June 4 that year to answer to a variety of corruption and ‘”taxi mafia” charges.

Central to the investigation was how officials offered dozens of government “concession” contracts to allow vendors to work on Kata and Karon beaches, with contracts totalling billions of baht. (See story here.)

The Phuket News has yet to confirm which beaches will be next to have sun loungers on the sand, but photos of sun loungers on Naiharn Beach circulated on social media today.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

swerv, it would be nice to see a photo of said signs, and if they do exist, where is their location, in respect to where the tourists were, anyway, in...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

Patong Municipality doesn't know how many Kalim and Patong laundries are currently connected to the existing waste water treatment system. Does t...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Forbidden to feed bread to the fish. But OK to feed coins to the turtle, against bad luck. Yes, yes. People must have seen that turtle 'eating&...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

Has been approved, but now waiting another approval? ( environment quality management). Than budget 2019. Does that mean in 2019 start construction, ...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt: There are signs in Russian stating it is against the law to feed the fish with the penalties spelt out. Some people feel they are above the law...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

The article doesn't state where this new water-works will be. And being as Patong is already a little, ahem... "crowded" it's diffic...(Read More)

Phuket allegations fly over multi-million-baht fraud shyster

Jim, are you referring to those foreign men who move to a country and culture not their own, marry a woman far below their own socio-ecomonic level, w...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Good luck getting the money back! One law for Thai's & another for foreigners. ...(Read More)

Phuket beach, ocean cleanup sees 1.2 tons of rubbish removed Koh Racha Noi

Nice story, and a nice conservation effort. And then once again Kur comes goose-stepping onto the scene, with his never-ending quest to transform ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.