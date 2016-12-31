PHUKET: A crocodile handler at a show in Phuket is lucky to have kept his right hand after the crocodile he was teasing to entertain tourists yesterday (Dec 30) snapped his jaw shut and quickly spun into a “death roll”.

Saturday 31 December 2016, 10:57AM

Anusak Salangam, 47, a handler and trainer at Crocodile World on Chao Fa West Rd, kept his cool and spun with the three-year-old male croc to ensure his hand was not ripped off by the powerful jaws.

Mr Anusak was taken to Mission Hospital to confirm his hand suffered no more than minor cuts and scratches.

“He luckily had only minor scratches from the bite,” staff at Crocodile World told The Phuket News today.

“But Mr Anusak is very experienced in handling crocodiles – and very brave – and he is back at work entertaining tourists at shows today,” the staffer said.