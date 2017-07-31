PHUKET: A raid at one of Phuket’s most popular tourist markets over the weekend saw counterfeit goods with an estimated value of B500,000 seized.

Monday 31 July 2017, 10:32AM

Officers from the Department of Intellectual Property Phuket office raided the “Chao Fah Variety Market”, better known by locals and tourists as the Naka Weekend Market, at 6:30pm on Saturday (July 29).

The raid was led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul, who was joined by officers from the military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) national security agency, security personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command as well as Wichit Police.

At the market, which is home to hundreds of stalls selling merchandise, officials found three shops selling illegally trademarked or brand-named goods, with only one of the vendors arrested.

In carrying out the raid, officers seized 486 counterfeit items said to be worth about B500,000.

The vendor arrested worked at “Bozo” shop, which occupies three adjoining stall pitches in Soi Chockdee inside the market.

Among the 205 counterfeit items seized at Bozo were earrings, necklaces and hair accessories. The vendor, who police did not name, was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged, said police.

At the second shop raided, which traded without a stall name and occupied two units also in Soi Chockdee, officers seized 243 counterfeit brand-name sunglasses and spectacles.

At the third shop raided, which also traded without a stall name and also occupied two units further along on Soi Chockdee, officers seized 38 counterfeit brand-name wallets and purses.