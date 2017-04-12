PHUKET: Friends and colleagues are invited to attend the funeral service for long-term Phuket resident David Ratcliffe, who passed away last Thursday (April 6). He was 74.

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 03:54PM

David Simon Ratcliffe: October 18, 1942 – April 6, 2017.

“David will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Cindy, his three daughters, Sian, Claire and Sarah, and his 10 grandchildren. David is survived by his two older sisters, Ann and Elizabeth,” wrote friend and fellow long-term Phuket expat Bruce Stanley.

David was born in Cardiff on October 18, 1942 during a World War II air raid.

“He worked his way up from an apprenticeship in Manchester to then study metallurgy at university in London. At university, David met Cindy and they married nearly 50 years ago in 1967, relocated to Australia in 1969 and moved around the world, living in Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil and Thailand,” wrote Mr Stanley.

“David had a long career in the metallurgy industry, concluding his career here in Phuket as Managing Director of Thaisarco,” he added.

Thaisarco, whose facility is based on Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, at one time was home to the largest tin-smelting refinery on the island.

“David will always be known by his friends in Phuket for his love of sailing: as Commodore of the Phuket Yacht Club for 15 years and for organising many of the King’s Cup Regattas here on the island,” Mr Stanley noted.

“Please join Cindy and family who have travelled from the US and Australia to celebrate his memory on at Wat Latthiwanaram, locally best known as “Wat Tai”, on Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong (see map below) this Saturday (April 15),” he added.

Services start at 11:45am.