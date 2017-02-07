PHUKET: A visa run van from Phuket with hit a roadside sign and was brought to a halt on the verge of a highway in Phatthalung, Southern Thailand, in the early hours of this morning (Feb 7) after the driver drifted off to sleep behind the wheel.

Tuesday 7 February 2017, 09:55AM

The visa run van from Phuket to Penang struck a hospital sign and was brought to a halt beside the road after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Katrin Vesna / Facebook

The minivan, operated by Phen Phet Visa Run in Chalong, in the south of Phuket, was carrying foreigners on a visa run to Penang, Malaysia, when the accident happened.

Capt Manop Suwanmanee of Srinakarin Police Station in Phatthalung Province confirmed the accident occurred at about 3:40am.

“The driver, Theerapong Thanrot, said he drifted off to sleep while driving. The van hit a sign for Srinakarin Hospital before he brought the van to a stop on the grass beside the road,” Capt Manop told The Phuket News.

“There were no injuries in the accident and Mr Theerapong was fined B500 for reckless driving,” Capt Manop said.

With the van stuck beside the road, Mr Theerapong called another van to pick up his passengers so they could continue their journey, he added.

Benjamaporn Phansa, Manager at Phen Phet Visa Run in Chalong, Phuket, confirmed to The Phuket News that her office was aware of the accident.

“Thankfully, everything is okay right now and the passengers have continued their visa run to Penang,” she said.

In October 2013, a Filipino woman died and 10 other foreigners were injured when a Phen Phet Visa Run minivan slid off a wet road and crashed into a tree in Trang. That van was also carrying foreigners on a visa run to Penang. (See story here.)